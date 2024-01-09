THROAT (POL): annunciano ''Blood Exaltation'', online un singolo

|
I blackster Throat hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo disco Blood Exaltation in pubblicazione il 9 febbraio tramite Primitive Reaction.
Hailing from the always-vibrant Polish black metal scene, Throat are miasmic morbidity personified. While so many of their domestic contemporaries honor the paradigmatic sounds of the Temple of the Fullmoon, Throat instead mine a wider, wilder style of black metal that looks both east and south. Theirs is a clanging, crunching sound that variously nods to Necromantia, Mortuary Drape, Hungary's Tormentor, early Samael, and fellow Polish iconoclasts Cultes des Ghoules: catacombed, ancient, unsettling.
To date, Throat released the debut demo New Flesh Nectar in 2020 on the esteemed Fallen Temple label, and now conspire with Primitive Reaction to add that portentous recording with a new EP titled Blood Exaltation. Totaling four tracks in 33 minutes, the Blood Exaltation collection stands as a terrifying testament to Throat's eldritch black metal horror: a bridge from the past to the present, scorched by fires unknown but reeking of delirium-inducing sulfur all the same. The potency of the two-song Blood Exaltation EP presents the trio in their current sonic incarnation, more gutted and (s-l-o-w-l-y) grinding, a protracted spelunk among shapeshifting landscapes whereby throat, strings, and skin chafe together in a vulgar manner. The earlier New Flesh Nectar demo displays Throat at their most atmospheric; partially due to the distant recording, partially due to more wide-open spaces they were sowing, the two songs on this introductory recording nevertheless retain a palpitating creepiness, particularly when they drop the tempo down to a tribal trudge - an element they'd explore further on this collection's namesake recording. Shed thy skin for this Blood Exaltation!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Chuc [9:02]
2. Klatwa [6:56]
3. New Flesh Nectar I [8:57]
4. New Flesh Nectar II [7:27]
Inoltre è online il singolo Klatwa.