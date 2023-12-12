WHOM GODS DESTROY: la band di Derek Sherinian e Bumblefoot debutta a marzo

|
Il nuovo supergruppo progressive metal Whom Gods Destroy, fondato da Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Dino Jelusick, Yas Nomura e Bruno Valverde, esordirà il 15 marzo 2024 con Insanium, in arrivo tramite InsideOut Music.
Vicente Cordero di Industrialism Films ha diretto per la band il videoclip dedicato al primo singolo tratto dal disco di debutto, In the Name of War, che potete guardare in calce alla notizia.
Ecco invece la tracklist del disco:
01. In the Name of War (06:38)
02. Over Again (05:01)
03. The Decision (07:08)
04. Crawl (06:36)
05. Find My Way Back (05:46)
06. Crucifier (04:43)
07. Keeper of the Gate (04:54)
08. Hypernova 158 (03:24)
09. Insanium (08:37)