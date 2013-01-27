ABORTED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Vault of Horrors''

I deathster Aborted
hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Vault of Horrors
in pubblicazione il 15 marzo tramite Nuclear Blast Records
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Dreadbringer (feat Ben Duerr)
2. Condemned To Rot (feat. Francesco Paoli)
3. Brotherhood Of Sleep (feat. Johnny Ciardullo)
4. Death Cult (feat. Alex Erian)
5. Hell Bound (feat. Matt McGachy)
6. Insect Politics (feat. Jason Evans)
7.The Golgothan (feat. Hal Microutsicos)
8. The Shape Of Hate (Oliver Rae Aleron)
9. Naturom Demonto (feat. David Simonich)
10. Malevolent Haze (feat. Ricky Hoover)
Inoltre la band sarà in Italia per un concerto in occasione del tour eruopeo.
Lunedì 1 aprile 2024
@Legend Club
- Milano
Viale Enrico Fermi, 98ABORTED
+CARNIFEX
+REVOCATION
+ VEXED
Qui i dettagli
.
Questo è il video di Death cult
con Alex Erian
(Despised Icon).