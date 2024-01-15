BOARHAMMER: i dettagli del loro esordio ''A Shortcut to Mushrooms''

|
I black metaller tedeschi Boarhammer hanno annunciato per il 26 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite Naturmacht, del loro album di esordio II: Chemognosis – A Shortcut to Mushrooms.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Arboreal Portal Ritual.
Tracklist:
01. Entering Forest Twylite
02. Skeins of Demented Magick
03. Tree Transvection
04. Erdkaul
05. Arboreal Portal Ritual
06. Behold those Fell Candles
07. Extreme Unction
08. Lysovik – Midnight Conjuring at the Crossroads
09. The Witch (Bonus track)