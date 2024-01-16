     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/01/24
RIBSPREADER
Reap Humanity

19/01/24
VOLTUMNA
For Death Is Fate

19/01/24
NICK OLIVIERI
N​.​O. Hits At All Vol​.​9

19/01/24
TOLIMAN
Elevate

19/01/24
GRAND
Second to None

19/01/24
VEMOD
The Deepening

19/01/24
SLIFT
Ilion

19/01/24
SAXON
Hell, Fire and Damnation

19/01/24
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER
Die Mutter des Teufels

19/01/24
KONTACT
Full Contact

CONCERTI

17/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
RCCB INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/01/24
BEAST IN BLACK + BROTHERS OF METAL + GLORYHAMMER
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

18/01/24
OMAR PEDRINI
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

19/01/24
FIRE AND STEEL (day one)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
SKW + SPECIAL GUESTS (TBA)
ROCK'N'ROLL MILANO, VIA GIUSEPPE BRUSCHETTI 11 - MILANO

19/01/24
WHITE SKULL + RAINING NAILS + MADHOUR
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
ABYSMAL GRIEF + DARKEND
BOCCIODROMO, VIA ALESSANDRO ROSSI 198 - VICENZA

19/01/24
DISTRUZIONE + URAL
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66L - TORINO

19/01/24
EXTREME FEST
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

19/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
CINEMA METROPOLIS, PIAZZA CARLO MARX 6 - UMBERTIDE (PG)
RAW WAR: a febbraio il debutto ''Total Raw War'', ascolta un brano
16/01/2024 - 08:09 (45 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/01/2024 - 08:09
RAW WAR: a febbraio il debutto ''Total Raw War'', ascolta un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/01/2024 - 11:19
POLYPHIA: una data a giugno con Igorrr e Plini
16/01/2024 - 09:58
ENTER SHIKARI: ascolta ''Losing My Grip' con Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333)
16/01/2024 - 09:20
DARKEST HOUR: guarda il video di ''Societal Bile''
16/01/2024 - 09:14
UNDERTAKERS: una data a Modena
16/01/2024 - 08:56
NERVOSA: cambio di batterista
16/01/2024 - 08:50
CHARLOTTE WESSELS: online la nuova ''Fool`s Parade'' con Alissa White-Gluz
16/01/2024 - 08:45
TRAVELER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Prequel To Madness''
16/01/2024 - 08:43
HIDEOUS DIVINITY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Unextinct''
16/01/2024 - 08:39
MAERE: ascolta ''Think Of Me As Fire'' dal disco di debutto
16/01/2024 - 08:29
ETERNAL STORM: ascolta ''The Sleepless'' con Dan Swano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     