BRODEQUIN: tornano con il nuovo ''Harbinger of Woe'', online ''Of Pillars and Trees''

17/01/2024 - 07:59 (84 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 5 Questi li adoro! Li davo per dispersi, bella notizia. 4 Si gode alla grande🤘🤘 3 Li sentirò presto. Il loro primo album per me all\'epoca era stato una legnata nei maroni, suoni e voce unici. Il secondo mi piace un po\' meno. 2 Direi che si gode parecchio 1 Incredibile. Sembra che il tempo non sia mai passato per loro. Micidiali e questa volta anche un pizzico atmosferici