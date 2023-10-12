     
 
19/01/24
MASTER
Saints Dispelled

19/01/24
TOLIMAN
Elevate

19/01/24
TRAFIC JAM
The Joke Is Over

19/01/24
AUTUMN`S CHILD
Tellus Timeline

19/01/24
CORVUS
Immortals

19/01/24
ABHORIA
Depths

19/01/24
COBRAKILL
Serpent`s Kiss

19/01/24
LAZARUS DREAM
Imaginary Life

19/01/24
KONTACT
Full Contact

19/01/24
ROBBY KRIEGER AND THE SOUL SAVAGES
Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages

CONCERTI

17/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
RCCB INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/01/24
BEAST IN BLACK + BROTHERS OF METAL + GLORYHAMMER
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

18/01/24
OMAR PEDRINI
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

19/01/24
FIRE AND STEEL (day one)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
SKW + SPECIAL GUESTS (TBA)
ROCK'N'ROLL MILANO, VIA GIUSEPPE BRUSCHETTI 11 - MILANO

19/01/24
WHITE SKULL + RAINING NAILS + MADHOUR
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
ABYSMAL GRIEF + DARKEND
BOCCIODROMO, VIA ALESSANDRO ROSSI 198 - VICENZA

19/01/24
DISTRUZIONE + URAL
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66L - TORINO

19/01/24
EXTREME FEST
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

19/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
CINEMA METROPOLIS, PIAZZA CARLO MARX 6 - UMBERTIDE (PG)
PESTILENGTH: a febbraio il nuovo ''Solar Clorex'', ascolta un singolo
17/01/2024 - 08:16 (48 letture)

17/01/2024 - 08:16
PESTILENGTH: a febbraio il nuovo ''Solar Clorex'', ascolta un singolo
12/10/2023 - 08:05
PESTILENGTH: diffuso il nuovo singolo ''Suhbem Legm''
17/01/2024 - 12:23
WHORES: i dettagli del nuovo ''War.'', ascolta ''Quitter's Fight Song''
17/01/2024 - 11:44
DEMIDEAD: disponibile la nuova ''Everything Burns'' dal secondo album
17/01/2024 - 11:46
RESIN TOMB: ascolta ''Putrescence '' dal nuovo ''Cerebral Purgatory''
17/01/2024 - 11:31
VAREGO: i dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo dell'album ''Denti di Cane''
17/01/2024 - 11:26
TRYMR: ascolta ''Vandring'' dal disco solista del batterista degli Emperor
17/01/2024 - 08:26
MERCYFUL FATE: si separano dal bassista Joey Vera
17/01/2024 - 08:22
HULDER: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo ''Verses in Oath'', disponibile un videoclip
17/01/2024 - 08:14
SYLOSIS: guarda il video di ''Absent''
17/01/2024 - 08:11
GIVRE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''La Cloître''
17/01/2024 - 08:07
RIBSPREADER: tutto il nuovo album ''Reap Human'' in streaming
 
