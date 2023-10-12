PESTILENGTH: a febbraio il nuovo ''Solar Clorex'', ascolta un singolo

|
Il gruppo death/black metal Pestilength pubblicherà il nuovo album Solar Clorex il 16 febbraio 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productiones.
Basque Country 'corrosive Death Metal' duo PESTILENGTH ascend to a next level of glorious deviance with third full-length - and DMP debut - "Solar Clorex".
The follow up to 2021's monstrous "Basom Gryphos", this newest emanation is the most brilliant example yet of the band’s dank mesmeric alchemy and their singular approach to creating total sonic irradiation.
PESTILENGTH have conjured an impeccable sequence of tense, cryptic songs-of-decay: grotesque vocals combust, choke and reignite; barbed riffs - each with a sting in the tail - creep, crawl and shapeshift into electrifying violence; merciless rhythms transition from cavern-dwelling churn to jolting frenzy, skewed grooves to pure brutality.
Blessed by a stripped-back, almost-live and eminently tangible sound, "Solar Clorex" revels in its peculiar precision - as this viciously hard-hitting, distinctive and cutting-edge band bore beneath the skin to writhe triumphant.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intraexsanguination
2. Neerv
3. Occlusive
4. Enthronos Wormwomb
5. Baleful Profusion
6. Dilution Haep
7. Oxide Veils
8. Choirs of None
9. Verbalist Aphonee
Inoltre è online l'audio del brano Baleful Profusion.