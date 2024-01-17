LE COVEN DU CARROIR: ascolta 'Devil`s Bridge'

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Devil`s Bridge, brano dei black metaller francesi Le Coven du Carroir e loro nuovo singolo uscito lo scorso 11 gennaio.
"Le Coven du Carroir" is a band from Bourges (France).
The band deals with witchcraft, paganism and the legends and superstitions of central France. Their black metal is imbued with esotericism, alternating mystical atmospheres and aggressive riffs.
In the ancient lands of central France, the names "carroirs" were given to crossroads in the countryside. It was here that the devil would set up his traps and meetings with those who wished to trade with their souls. It`s also where local witches gathered to celebrate sabbats.