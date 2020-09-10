     
 
LORDS OF BLACK: i dettagli completi di 'Mechanics of Predacity' e un nuovo singolo
18/01/2024 - 10:54 (78 letture)

69
83
83
65
18/01/2024 - 10:54
18/12/2023 - 16:00
LORDS OF BLACK: i primi dettagli del nuovo ''Mechanics of Predacity''
29/11/2021 - 15:58
LORDS OF BLACK: online la clip di ''Maker of Nothingness''
30/09/2021 - 00:22
LORDS OF BLACK: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Bound to You''
30/08/2021 - 18:35
LORDS OF BLACK: online la clip di ''What's Become of Us''
03/08/2021 - 15:47
LORDS OF BLACK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Alchemy of Souls - Part 2''
06/06/2021 - 19:15
LORDS OF BLACK: completate le registrazioni di ‘‘Alchemy of Souls - Part 2’’, disponibile un teaser
06/11/2020 - 12:05
LORDS OF BLACK: pubblicano il video di ''Sacrifice'' dal nuovo album
15/10/2020 - 17:23
LORDS OF BLACK: ecco il video di ''Into the Black'' dal nuovo album
10/09/2020 - 17:17
LORDS OF BLACK: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Alchemy of Souls - Part 1’’, ascolta il primo singolo
