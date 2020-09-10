LORDS OF BLACK: i dettagli completi di 'Mechanics of Predacity' e un nuovo singolo

|
I Lords of Black hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro sesto album in studio, Mechanics of Predacity, in uscita il 15 marzo 2024 per l`etichetta italiana Frontiers Music Srl.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Tony Hernando, chitarrista del gruppo, e co-prodotto da Roland Grapow.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, già diffusa in precedenza, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. For What is Owed to Us
2. Let the Nightmare Come
3. I Want the Darkness to Stop
4. Let It Burn
5. Can We Be Heroes Again
6. Crown of Thorns
7. Obsessions of the Mind
8. Build the Silence
9. A World That`s Departed
I. About to Reset
II. Absentia
III. A Final Sense of Truth
10. Born Out of Time
Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo For What is Owed to Us, traccia d`apertura del disco: