SLIMEFORD: dettagli e singolo del debutto 'Chytridiomycosis Relinquished'

|
Il gruppo death/doom metal Slimeford pubblicherà il disco di debutto Chytridiomycosis Relinquished l`8 marzo 2024 tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Slimelord, England’s most peculiar Death Metal oddity, have assembled from the subterranean depths a savage yet hallucinatory tale on their debut full length ‘Chytridiomycosis Relinquished’. The quest log intertwines with the more extraordinary elements of geology, ancient myths, world history, environmentalism and fantasy. A concept as deftly detailed and complexly bizarre as the music itself, Slimelord emerges from the shallows with a perplexingly delightful weirdo ripper of supernatural horrors and idiosyncratic dirge.
Following on from several lauded EP releases of swampy Death & Doom strangeness, on ‘Chytridiomycosis Relinquished’ Slimelord are at their most blisteringly Death Metal yet in terms of speed and heaviness. The humongous riffing coupled with their established pedigree for summoning dreamy zoned-out repetitions and improvised unorthodoxy is built upon layered effects pedals and even field recordings to add an atmosphere of extreme density and eccentric mythos creation, resulting in total immersion within the murk.
With Brad Moore’s cinematic and uncanny visual landscapes bringing Slimelord’s surreal saga into vivid reality, and additional story layers beyond the lyrics included in the release, ‘Chytridiomycosis Relinquished’ presents an enormous progression of musical composition and production value. A fully formed operatic fantasy adventure in all respects, Slimelord’s comprehensive musical and aesthetic vision penetrates like a fungus into the substrate upon which it feeds.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Beckoning Bell
2. Gut-Brain Axis
3. Splayed Mudscape
4. Batrachomorpha Resurrections Chamber
5. The Hissing Moor
6. Tidal Slaughtermarsh
7. Heroic Demise
Inoltre è online il singolo The Beckoning Bell.