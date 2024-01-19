     
 
Magnum
Here Comes the Rain
Stone of Duna
Moonsplitter
19/01/24
GRAND
Second to None

19/01/24
METHEDRINE
No Solution, No Salvation

19/01/24
SOVEREIGN
Altered Realities

19/01/24
CORVUS
Immortals

19/01/24
UPON STON
Dead Mother Moon

19/01/24
GOTUS
Gotus

19/01/24
KONTACT
Full Contact

19/01/24
STRIKER
Ultrapower

19/01/24
AUTUMN`S CHILD
Tellus Timeline

19/01/24
ROBBY KRIEGER AND THE SOUL SAVAGES
Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages

19/01/24
FIRE AND STEEL (day one)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
SKW + SPECIAL GUESTS (TBA)
ROCK'N'ROLL MILANO, VIA GIUSEPPE BRUSCHETTI 11 - MILANO

19/01/24
WHITE SKULL + RAINING NAILS + MADHOUR
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
ABYSMAL GRIEF + DARKEND
BOCCIODROMO, VIA ALESSANDRO ROSSI 198 - VICENZA

19/01/24
DISTRUZIONE + URAL
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66L - TORINO

19/01/24
EXTREME FEST
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

19/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
CINEMA METROPOLIS, PIAZZA CARLO MARX 6 - UMBERTIDE (PG)

19/01/24
ROSAE CRUCIS + SCREAMACHINE + WHISPERZ
METROPOLIS LIVE CLUB, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)

20/01/24
GAME OVER + URAL + EXTINCTION + DISCIPLINA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

20/01/24
FIRE AND STEEL (day two)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
SLIMEFORD: dettagli e singolo del debutto 'Chytridiomycosis Relinquished'
19/01/2024 - 07:51 (68 letture)

19/01/2024 - 07:51
SLIMEFORD: dettagli e singolo del debutto 'Chytridiomycosis Relinquished'
19/01/2024 - 10:51
ROSS VALORY: ad aprile il debutto solista dell`ex-Journey
19/01/2024 - 10:40
BELL WITCH: quattro concerti in Italia
19/01/2024 - 10:33
REVOLUTION SAINTS: ascolta 'Changing My Mind' dal prossimo disco in studio
19/01/2024 - 10:21
OV SULFUR: ascolta la nuova 'Hivemind' Ccon Lukas Nicolai
19/01/2024 - 10:21
MYRATH: nuovo singolo e nuova data d`uscita per 'Karma'
19/01/2024 - 10:00
CANTIQUE LÉPREUX: a marzo il nuovo 'Le Bannissement', online 'Consécration'
19/01/2024 - 09:49
P.O.D.: annunciano il nuovo album 'Veritas', disponibile un singolo
19/01/2024 - 09:27
JUDAS PRIEST: online la nuova 'Crown Of Horns'
19/01/2024 - 09:16
TRICK OR TREAT: un tour coi Nanowar of Steel e conferma all`Adunata di Feudalesimo e Libertà
19/01/2024 - 09:01
DRAGONFORCE: pubblicano il videoclip di 'Astro Warrior Anthem'
 
