P.O.D.: annunciano il nuovo album 'Veritas', disponibile un singolo

I P.O.D. si apprestano a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album Veritas in pubblicazione il 3 maggio 2024 tramite Mascot Records.
Platinum-selling rock juggernaut P.O.D. – Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] – have announced their 11th album Veritas. It will arrive May 3 via Mascot Records.
P.O.D. have been a band – and a vital one at that – for more than 30 years. But ask the members what still inspires them after all this time, and they`ll tell you they still operate as if they`re perpetual underdogs. Yes, with every new album they release, with every show they play, these musical lifers still feel they have something to prove.
The word Veritas – which translates to "Truth" in Latin – defined the emotional core of the album, and the album art further encapsulates that message: the Veritas album cover, which pictures a child with its eyes blacked out, signifies “a culmination of innocence and dark hidden truths.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. DROP (feat. Randy Blythe)
2. I GOT THAT
3. AFRAID TO DIE (feat. Tatiana Shmayluk from Jinjer)
4. DEAD RIGHT
5. BREAKING
6. LAY ME DOWN (Roo`s Song)
7. I WON`T BOW DOWN
8. THIS IS MY LIFE (feat. Cove Reber from Dead American)
9. LIES WE TELL OURSELVES
10. WE ARE ONE (OUR STRUGGLE)
11. FEELING STRANGE
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un videoclip per il singolo I WON`T BOW DOWN.