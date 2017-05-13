FUNERAL ORATION: tornano con il nuovo ''Antropomorte'', ascolta ''Plenus Larvarum''

|
I blackster nostrani Funeral Oration si apprestano a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album Antropomorte in pubblicazione il 22 marzo 2024 tramite Avantgarde Music nei formati CD, Lp e digitale.
Italian long-standing black metal pioneers Funeral Oration are back with their third album. Originally formed in 1989 in Taranto, Apulia, the band released their debut album Sursum Luna in 1996 on Avantgarde Music before dissolving the following year. Twenty years later, in 2017, guitarist and keyboardist Luca La Cara and singer and lyricist The Old Nick brought Funeral Oration back from the dead to release their sophomore album Eliphas Love in 2019, again via Avantgarde Music.
Five years have passed already, and the time has come for a new chapter. Antropomorte sees La Cara and The Old Nick banding with bassist Iblis (Handful Of Hate) and drummer David Folchitto (Stormlord and many others) to craft seven hymns of old-style, essential black metal from the ‘90s. As Funeral Oration describes it, Antropomorte is “a desperate litany of decadence and mystical delirium. Marcia funebre per il genere umano.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito il player per ascoltare Plenus Larvarum.