NORTHLANE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Mirror`s Edge''

|
I Northlane pubblicheranno il nuovo EP Mirror`s Edge il 12 aprile 2024 tramite Believe.
"Mirror's Edge" emerged from a recording session held this past August with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Will Putney (also of Fit For An Autopsy, Better Lovers & END). Ian Kenny, known for his work with Karnivool and Birds Of Tokyo, makes a guest appearance on the effort. Additionally, the band's former bassist/vocalist Brendon Padjasek is featured on the penultimate track.
Regarding the concept of the outing, vocalist Marcus Bridge provided:
“It’s like looking at your reflection, looking at the past and everything I’ve been thinking about, or caught up within the last little while. There’s not much positivity in these songs, but it is about acceptance. Hopefully, by putting these songs out, I can leave that stuff behind and I can kind of find a new direction and something to be positive about on the other side of this mirror’s edge.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Mirror’s Edge
02. Afterimage (feat. Ian Kenny)
03. Miasma (feat. Winston McCall)
04. Let Me Disappear
05. Kraft (feat. Brendan Padjasek)
06. Dante
Inoltre è online il singolo Miasma con Winston McCall (Parkway Drive).