DISCHI IN USCITA

26/01/24
NEW MODEL ARMY
Unbroken

26/01/24
VIPASSI
Lightless

26/01/24
LUCIFER
Lucifer V

26/01/24
DUST MICE
Room Within a Room

26/01/24
EXOCRINE
Legend

26/01/24
COGNIZANCE
Phantazein

26/01/24
MANTICORA
Mycelium

26/01/24
VITRIOL
Suffer & Become

26/01/24
CALIGULA`S HORSE
Charcoal Grace

26/01/24
BOARHAMMER
II Chemognosis - A Shortcut to Mushrooms

CONCERTI

26/01/24
SYLVAINE + TBA
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

26/01/24
ANDREA VAN CLEEF
ARCI LA LO.CO., VIA TRIESTE 23 - OSNAGO (LC)

26/01/24
ENDLESS HARMONY
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

26/01/24
QUEEN OF SABA + IL MAGO DEL GELATO
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

26/01/24
PINO SCOTTO
MONSTERS A-LIVE CLUB, VIA DINO SACCENTI 71 - PRATO

26/01/24
𝐈𝐅 𝐈 𝐃𝐈𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘 + 𝐑𝐆𝐁 𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐎
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

27/01/24
SYLVAINE + TBA
NOTTE TEMPIO - MODENA

27/01/24
DES ROCS
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

27/01/24
GRINDORIUM VOL. I
OFFICINA AMARANTA, VIALE PICENO 139/M - FANO (PU)

27/01/24
SECRET SPHERE + DRACONICON
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

LUCASSEN & SOETERBOEK'S PLAN NINE: i dettagli del disco di esordio e il singolo ''Before the Morning
25/01/2024 - 20:52 (74 letture)

progster78
Giovedì 25 Gennaio 2024, 21.37.53
1
Bello,mi ha ricordato le atmosfere di House Of The Rising Sun degli Animals.
