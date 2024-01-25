LUCASSEN & SOETERBOEK'S PLAN NINE: i dettagli del disco di esordio e il singolo ''Before the Morning

|
Il nuovo progetto di Arjen Lucassen con il cantante Robert Soeterboek intitolato Lucassen & Soeterboek's Plan Nine ha annunciato per il 17 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Music Theory Recordings/MLG, del suo disco di esordio The Long-Lost Songs.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano Before the Morning Comes.
Tracklist:
01. Doctor Robert's Medicine Show
02. The Preacher
03. Annie Moore
04. Get Down To Bizniz
05. Before The Morning Comes
06. High Speed Chase
07. Let It Ride
08. Ice On Fire
09. Long Cold Night
10. Drunker Than Whiskey
11. Die With Your Shades On
As Robert and I sifted through our 30-year-old cassette tapes containing our demos, we stumbled upon a bluesy, unfinished piece featuring just my guitar and Robert's voice. I had completely forgotten about it, but felt it had the potential to be something special. I'm glad we pursued it, because it turned out to be one of the album's highlights!
Robert was actually quite ill when he recorded it, the raw pain in his voice is palpable, but that really works for this song.Given the positive reception from everyone we played the song for, we chose this track as the first single and the basis for our video clip.
The concept is straightforward: a sleazy, smoky bar with a band performing, surrounded by a crowd of utterly disinterested people, essentially ignoring the band. And what an exceptional band it is – I'm incredibly proud of these musicians! And yes, those are indeed Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jimi Hendrix posters on the wall – that's no coincidence!