ACHELOUS: in arrivo a marzo il nuovo ''Tower of High Sorcery''

Gli epic-heavy metaller ellenici Achelous hanno annunciato per il 22 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite No Remorse Records, del loro nuovo album Tower of High Sorcery.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Dragon Wings, di cui potete vedere il lyric video.
Tracklist:
01. Whispering Forest (Introduction) [w. Anastasia Megalokonomou]
02. Dragon Wings
03. Istar (Blood Red Sea)
04. The Oath
05. Tower of High Sorcery
06. Fortress of Sorrow
07. Into the Shadows [w. Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin - Jag Panzer]
08. Pagan Fire [w. Anastasia Megalokonomou]
09. When the Angels Bleed