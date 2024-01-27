ALBERT HAMMOND: ascolta ''Shake a Bone'' dal suo nuovo album

|
Il cantautore e produttore britannico Albert Hammond ha annunciato per il primo marzo la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del suo nuovo album di inediti Body of Work.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano Shake a Bone.
Tracklist:
1. Don’t Bother Me Babe
2. Shake A Bone
3. Gonna Save The World
4. Both Ways
5. Like They Do Across The River
6. Somebody’s Child
7. Knocking On Your Door
8. Young Llewelyn
9. Gonna Be Alright
10. Let It Go
11. The American Flag
12. Bella Blue
13. Anything You Want Me To
14. Looking Back
15. Another Heart To Break
16. Living In The Universe
17. Goodbye LA