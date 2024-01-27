VESPERIAN SORROW: ecco un brano dal nuovo ''Awaken The Greylight''

|
I black metaller americani Vesperian Sorrow hanno annunciato per il 26 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Black Lion Records, del loro nuovo album Awaken The Greylight.
Come singolo è stato scelto il brano An Epistle to the Prime Vivified.
Tracklist:
01. As the Pillars Were Raised
02. Antediluvian - Proceeding The unshaping
03. An Epistle To The Prime, Vivified
04. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage
05. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment
06. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk
07. They Beheld the chainbreaker’s Unwonted Defiance
08. Who Dwells Within The Blight Moon
09. The Excillion Ontogenesis
10. Awaken the Greylight