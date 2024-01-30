NEMEDIAN CHRONICLES: a febbraio l'esordio discografico ''The Savage Sword''

|
Gli epic-power metaller Nemedian Chronicles hanno annunciato per il 23 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite No Remorse Records, del loro disco di esordio The Savage Sword.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video della titletrack del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Nemedian Chronicles
02. Born on a Battlefield
03. Venarium
04. The Thing in the Crypt
05. Tower of the Elephant
06. Tigress of the Black Coast
07. The Savage Sword
08. Monsterslayer
09. Black Lotus / The Curse of Thog
10. Stygian Sons of Set
11. The Song of Red Sonja
12. Road of the Kings