THE KOVENANT: annunciata la reunion

Attraverso i propri profili social, l'ex-corista dei Cradle of Filth Sarah Jezebel Deva ha annunciato la reunion dei The Kovenant .
Nagash, Steiner, Myself, Astennu and Hellhammer will be reuniting officially for The kovenant .... Sadly Blackheart will be missing, hopefully short term, however he will be replaced by Knut from Arcturus for any shows. Luckily for The Kovenant, we have the amazing Photograve Management on our side. Older, uglier, but more professional than ever! Here is to whatever the future may hold for us 🙂
Ecco la nuova formazione:
. Hellhammer (Mayhem, Arcturus) – batteria
. Psy Coma – chitarra e tastiere
. Nagash (Troll, ex-Dimmu Borgir) – voce, basso, tastiere
. Astennu (ex-Dimmu Borgir) – chitarre
. Sverd (Arcturus, Mortem) – tastiere
. Sarah Jezebel Deva (ex-Cradle of Filth)- voce