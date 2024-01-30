     
 
THE KOVENANT: annunciata la reunion
31/01/2024 - 10:01 (91 letture)

Tino
Mercoledì 31 Gennaio 2024, 13.10.57
3
Primo gran bel disco, il resto non pervenuto. Formazione stellare
Zess
Mercoledì 31 Gennaio 2024, 12.35.34
2
Non vedo l\'ora di perdermeli, sopporto solo il primo disco.
mardonziak
Mercoledì 31 Gennaio 2024, 11.06.52
1
Per me è una bella notizia. Ho tutti gli album e non ho mai fatto preferenze tra i primi due album (di black sinfonico) ed i successivi (\"animatronic\" e \"SETI\") più elettronici. Sono curiosissimo 😙 di vedere in che direzione ora si muoveranno...
31/01/2024
