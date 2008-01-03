     
 
01/02/24
FRAGMENT SOUL
Galois Paradox

02/02/24
MYRATH
Karma

02/02/24
METH.
SHAME

02/02/24
SOLBRUD
IIII

02/02/24
BARATRO
The Sweet Smell of Unrest

02/02/24
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN
Häxan Sabaoth

02/02/24
GRAYWITCH
Children of Gods

02/02/24
NECROWRETCH
Swords of Dajjal

02/02/24
ARTILLERY
Raw Live (At Copenhell)

02/02/24
PERSEFONE
Lingua Ignota: Part I (EP)

CONCERTI

01/02/24
BRUTALISMUS 3000
FABRIQUE, VIA FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

01/02/24
IMPIETY + NIHILO + HELLDRIFTER
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

02/02/24
GUTALAX + GUINEAPIG + MEMBRANCE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/24
ENDLESS HIGHWAY FEST
SKULLS CLUB, STRADA DEGLI ANGARIARI 25 - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

02/02/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE + CALZEENI + MONOLITE
TRAFFIC LIVE CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

02/02/24
SLOWDIVE
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

02/02/24
DEXTER WARD + ANGEL MARTYR + SPEED KILLS
MONSTERS A-LIVE, VIA DINO SACCENTI 33 - PRATO

02/02/24
ELECTROCUTION + UNDERTAKERS + FINGERNAILS
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

03/02/24
SUFFOCATION + SANGUISUGABOGG + ENTERPRISE EARTH + ORGANECTOMY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/02/24
GUTALAX + GUINEAPIG + MEMBRANCE
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
AYREON: annunciato il live album ''01011001 – Live Beneath the Waves''
01/02/2024 - 08:17 (57 letture)

progster78
Giovedì 1 Febbraio 2024, 10.42.37
1
Immenso Arjen!
RECENSIONI
85
91
s.v.
70
81
93
74
88
90
89
82
ARTICOLI
12/04/2018
Intervista
AYREON
Ultimi lavori, concept e chitarre.
03/01/2008
Intervista
AYREON
Parla Lucassen
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/02/2024 - 08:17
AYREON: annunciato il live album ''01011001 – Live Beneath the Waves''
21/01/2023 - 08:30
SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION: nuova band con membri di Ayreon
19/11/2022 - 10:43
AYREON: ascolta la versione rimasterizzata di ''Dawn Of A Million Souls''
08/09/2022 - 09:54
AYREON: annunciata la versione rimasterizzata di ''Universal Migrator Pt 1&2''
26/11/2020 - 18:12
AYREON: pubblicato il singolo natalizio ''The Last Day of War and The First Day of Peace''
01/10/2020 - 21:59
AYREON: disponibile il video di un nuovo estratto da ''Transitus''
17/09/2020 - 12:43
AYREON: presentano il lyric video di ''Talk of the Town'' dal nuovo album
03/09/2020 - 16:09
AYREON: il lyric video di ''This Human Equation'' con Simone Simons
16/07/2020 - 17:30
AYREON: disponibili i primi due singoli da ''Transitus''
27/06/2020 - 13:07
AYREON: ecco la data di uscita di ''Transitus'' e maggiori dettagli
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/02/2024 - 09:03
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN: tutto il nuovo ''Häxan Sabaoth'' in streaming
01/02/2024 - 08:27
DISMEMBER: tornano in Italia dopo vent'anni
01/02/2024 - 08:23
MIDNIGHT: a marzo il nuovo ''Hellish Expectations'', online un singolo
01/02/2024 - 08:13
ARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Untouched By Fire''
01/02/2024 - 08:09
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN: torna in Italia per tre concerti
01/02/2024 - 07:55
HIGH ON FIRE: i dettagli della data di Torino
01/02/2024 - 00:05
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO: ascolta la nuova ''Nocturnal Veil''
01/02/2024 - 00:02
JOB FOR A COWBOY: online la clip ufficiale di ‘‘Beyond the Chemical Doorway’’
01/02/2024 - 00:00
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION: annunciano i primi dettagli del nuovo album, ''V''
31/01/2024 - 15:34
BLAZE BAYLEY: guarda la clip di ''Rage'' dal nuovo ‘‘Circle of Stone’’
 
