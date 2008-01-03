AYREON: annunciato il live album ''01011001 – Live Beneath the Waves''

|
Il progetto Ayreon di Arjen Anthony Lucassen pubblicherà il disco dal vivo 01011001 – Live Beneath the Waves il 17 marzo tramite Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group.
Il live è stato registrato nel settembre 2023 presso la Poppodium 013 di Tilburg e ha come ospiti Simone Simons (Epica), Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Anneke van Giersbergen, Daniel Gildenlow (Pain of Salvation) e altri.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. March Of The Machines
02. Age of Shadows
03. Comatose
04. Liquid Eternity
05. Connect the Dots
06. Beneath the Waves
07. Newborn Race
08. Ride the Comet
09. Web of Lies
10. The Fifth Extinction
11. Waking Dreams
12. The Truth is In Here
13. Unnatural Selection
14. River of Time
15. E = MC2
16. The Sixth Extinction
17. Speech
18. This Human Equation
19. Fate of Man
20. The Day That The World Breaks Down