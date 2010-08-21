ACCEPT: previsto ad aprile il nuovo album ''Humanoid''

|
Gli Accept
hanno annunciato per il 26 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records
, del loro nuovo album Humanoid
.
In attesa del primo singolo previsto per il 28 febbraio, è possibile vedere la copertina del disco.Legendary heavy metal titans ACCEPT announce their new album, entitled Humanoid, to be released on April 26, 2024, with the first single and video to be released on February 28! The upcoming masterpiece was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap. Starting today, fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on a newly launched interactive website, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save Humanoid now to gain access to the website HERE!