BENIGHTED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Ekbon''

I deathster Benighted pubblicheranno il nuovo album Ekbon il 12 aprile 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
With roots deeply entrenched in the macabre realms of extreme metal, BENIGHTED has evolved from a small French band into a malevolent force, captivating fans worldwide with their skull-shattering sound and thematically explorative pieces.
Dive into the auditory abyss with 'Ekbom', BENIGHTED's latest offering inspired by a rare neurological disorder known as “Ekbom syndrome”. Brace yourself for a grotesque journey, where the ferocious music mirrors the unsettling sensations of delusional parasitosis. Pulsating with relentless brutality and weaving a tale of psychological horror, 'Ekbom' is a nightmarish album that drags listeners through the darkest recesses of the human psyche. BENIGHTED's mastery of visceral soundscapes and thematically rich compositions culminate in a chilling sonic landscape that will linger in your consciousness long after the last brutal note.
Can you feel it crawling under your skin?
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Prodrome (01:19)
02. Scars (03:15)
03. Morgue (03:22)
04. Le Vice des Entrailles (03:06)
05. Nothing Left to Fear (02:44)
06. Ekbom (03:42)
07. Metastasis (03:33)
08. A Reason for Treason (03:18)
09. Fame of the Grotesque (02:20)
10. Scapegoat (02:22)
11. Flesh against Flesh (03:18)
12. Mother Earth, Mother Whore (04:28)
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un videoclip per Scars.