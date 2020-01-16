     
 
08/02/24
IN VAIN
Back to Nowhere

08/02/24
VAREGO
Denti di Cane

09/02/24
TAKIDA
The Agony Flame

09/02/24
REVOLUTION SAINTS
Against the Winds

09/02/24
HULDER
Verses In Oath

09/02/24
METAL DE FACTO
Land of the Rising Sun Pt. I

09/02/24
LLNN / SUGAR HORSE
Split

09/02/24
SPECTRAL VOICE
Sparagmos

09/02/24
PETRIFICATION
Sever Sacred Light

09/02/24
ZWIELICHT
The Aphotic Embrace

CONCERTI

08/02/24
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

08/02/24
VAREGO
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

09/02/24
FORECAST + XDIEMONDX
TRAFFIC LIVE CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

09/02/24
VOLTUMNA + ESHUNA + HELLRETIC
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

09/02/24
LIVE SKULL
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

10/02/24
𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/02/24
SOUTHALL + WIGHT LIGHTERS
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

10/02/24
RAPPRESAGLIA + THE CROOKS + 20 MINUTES
LA CASA DI ALEX, VIA MONCALIERI 5 - MILANO

10/02/24
FIRENZE METAL FESTIVAL
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

10/02/24
FINGERNAILS + TRB + MOTHRA
METROPOLIS LIVE CLUB, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)
BENIGHTED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Ekbon''
08/02/2024 - 07:54 (28 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/02/2024 - 07:54
BENIGHTED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Ekbon''
03/08/2022 - 11:44
BENIGHTED: il chitarrista Fabien Desgardins lascia la band
15/07/2021 - 10:12
BENIGHTED: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''A Personified Evil'' con Francesco Paoli
15/12/2020 - 11:53
ABORTED: una data in Italia con The Acacia Strain e Benighted
30/10/2020 - 11:12
BENIGHTED: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Stab the Weakest’’
18/08/2020 - 18:25
BENIGHTED: online il nuovo singolo ''Serve to Deserve''
09/04/2020 - 18:40
BENIGHTED: tutto il nuovo ''Obscene Repressed'' in streaming
09/03/2020 - 18:05
BENIGHTED: online il video di ''Nails''
11/02/2020 - 18:27
BENIGHTED: online un nuovo singolo col cantante degli Hatebreed
16/01/2020 - 16:40
BENIGHTED: ascolta il brano ''Brutus'' dal prossimo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/02/2024 - 07:57
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES: una data con gli Agnostic Front
08/02/2024 - 07:51
ISENORDAL: online l'audio del singolo ''Saturnine Apotheosis''
08/02/2024 - 07:48
THEOPHONOS: ascolta il nuovo ''Ashes in the Huron River''
08/02/2024 - 00:45
STEVE HACKETT: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Circo Inferno''
08/02/2024 - 00:34
HAUNT: a marzo il nuovo album ''Dreamers'', ascolta il primo singolo
08/02/2024 - 00:09
WHOM GODS DESTROY: ascolta ''Over Again'' dal disco di debutto
08/02/2024 - 00:04
BLUE OYSTER CULT: i dettagli completi del nuovo disco ‘‘Ghost Stories’’
08/02/2024 - 00:03
10 YEARS: tornano con il singolo ''Rise''
07/02/2024 - 18:40
MY DYING BRIDE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''A Mortal Binding''
07/02/2024 - 18:25
CANNIBAL CORPSE: online il video ufficiale di ''Vengeful Invasion''
 
