IF THESE TREES COULD TALK: ecco il nuovo singolo ''Trail of Whispering Giants''

Il gruppo post-rock If These Trees Could Talk hanno reso disponibile in streaming il player per poter ascoltare Trail of Whispering Giants, nuovo singolo pubblicato tramite Metal Blade Records.
“Trail Of Whispering Giants” marks the anticipated return of the Akron, Ohio-based lineup spearheaded by drummer Zack Kelly and his guitarist-brother Cody Kelly. IF THESE TREES COULD TALK has been praised by Metal Hammer for, “uplifting post-rock that layers cascading guitars over tight drums with a deep emotional resonance,” while the lineup’s third LP and Metal Blade debut, 2016’s The Bones Of A Dying World, was called, “a fluid-flowing masterpiece that builds upon complex, progressive dreamscapes.”
The Kelly brothers have been working on new material over the past year and are excited to reveal “Trail Of Whispering Giants.” “It has been a minute since our last album, and we cannot wait to get things moving again. Cody and I have tried to ignite a new vision for the music while keeping the same elements and old vibes that makes IF THESE TREES COULD TALK,” reveals Zack Kelly. “I would like to send thanks to the fans all over the world for their undying support and patience!”
In describing, “Trail Of Whispering Giants,” he says the single is, “reminiscent of our songs ‘Solstice’ and ‘Earth Crawler’ from The Bones Of A Dying World and brings the same energy and ambiance as our previously released recordings.”
Formed in 2005, IF THESE TREES COULD TALK released their eponymous debut EP in 2006 on indie label The Mylene Sheath, who also put out their debut studio album, Above The Earth, Below The Sky, on vinyl, digital and CD formats in 2009. The band self-released their second album, Red Forest, in March 2012, and followed it with a European tour in April of that year. After signing to Metal Blade and releasing The Bones Of A Dying World, the band's previous albums were reissued through the label in 2021 and 2022.