DOMINUM: online la cover di ''Rock You Like a Hurricane''

|
I power metaller tedeschi Dominum hanno pubblicato, attraverso i canali social della Napalm Records, il video di Rock You Like a Hurricane.
Il brano è la cover dell'originale suonato dagli Scorpions e viene pubblicato per celebrare il quarantesimo anniversario della canzone.
“My zombies and I are thrilled by the positive response to our first record, Hey Living People. In appreciation, we're sharing an unreleased song we’ve been working on since our tour last December. As devoted fans of the legendary "Scorpions" and with this year proving to be a turbulent one for all of us, we decided to unveil our version of "Rock You Like A Hurricane."
This February marks the 40th birthday of the very song, and with our rendition, we pay homage to those legends, expressing our deepest respect. Thank you for your music.
Currently, we're on tour with Peyton Parrish, spreading the zombie spirit across Europe. Who knows, maybe we'll bring a hurricane your way too? Let's wait and see! “