16/02/24
DARKSPACE
Darkspace -2

16/02/24
VANIR
Epitome

16/02/24
MR. BISON
Echoes from the Universe

16/02/24
FARSOT
Life Promised Death

16/02/24
GRIFFON
De Republica

16/02/24
THRONE OF THORNS
Converging Parallel Worlds

16/02/24
RIOT V
Mean Streets

16/02/24
DURBIN
Screaming Steel

16/02/24
SAMAEL
Passage - Live (Live Album)

16/02/24
ILLUMISHADE
Another Side of You

CONCERTI

13/02/24
SEXTRASH + OUTLAW
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

13/02/24
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO POLITEAMA ROSSETTI, LARGO GIORGIO GABER 1 - TRIESTE

13/02/24
DEERHOOF
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

13/02/24
ASAGRAUM
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66 - TORINO

14/02/24
JETHRO TULL
GRAN TEATRO MORATO, VIA S. ZENO 168 - BRESCIA

14/02/24
SEXTRASH + OUTLAW
LIZARD CLUB, SS7 12 - CASERTA

15/02/24
EYES WIDE OPEN + PARASITE INC
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/02/24
ONLY THE POETS
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

15/02/24
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO COLOSSEO, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 71 - TORINO

15/02/24
PINO SCOTTO
REVEL, VIA ROGGIA VIGNOLA 9 - TREVIGLIO (BG)
DOMINUM: online la cover di ''Rock You Like a Hurricane''
13/02/2024 - 21:38 (27 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/02/2024 - 21:38
DOMINUM: online la cover di ''Rock You Like a Hurricane''
29/12/2023 - 10:37
DOMINUM: il videoclip ufficiale di ''Hey Living People''
05/12/2023 - 20:59
DOMINUM: disponibile un singolo dal loro esordio
04/11/2023 - 11:38
DOMINUM: i dettagli del disco di esordio
05/10/2023 - 09:32
DOMINUM: pubblicano il loro secondo inedito
02/09/2023 - 09:16
DOMINUM: firmano con Napalm Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/02/2024 - 21:27
SCAVENGER: disponibile un brano dal nuovo album
13/02/2024 - 21:19
BEFORE THE DAWN: previsto per marzo il nuovo EP ''Archaic Flame''
13/02/2024 - 21:08
ILLUMISHADE: guarda il video di ''Riptide''
13/02/2024 - 21:02
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS: in arrivo a maggio il nuovo ''Phantoma''
13/02/2024 - 13:55
ROAD SYNDICATE: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Faster''
13/02/2024 - 11:42
KINGDOM COME: Keith St. John lascia la band, ecco la nuova line-up
13/02/2024 - 11:20
ROYAL REPUBLIC: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo ''LoveCop''
13/02/2024 - 11:07
ALIEN ANT FARM: tornano ad aprile con ''~mAntras~'', ecco il primo singolo
13/02/2024 - 09:46
SECOND IMPACT FEST: i dettagli della nuova edizione
13/02/2024 - 09:26
PEARL JAM: i dettagli del nuovo ''Dark Matter'', ascolta la titletrack
 
