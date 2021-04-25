WRISTMEETRAZOR: a marzo il nuovo ''Degeneration'', ascolta un brano

|
Il gruppo metalcore/screamo Wristmeetrazor pubblicherà il terzo e nuovo album Degeneration il 29 marzo tramite prosthetic Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Turn on, Tune in, Drop Dead
2. Static Reckoning
3. Trepanation
4. Xeroxed Reflection
5. DogdayGod
6. Love Thy Enmity
7. Culled and Forgotten
8. Synthetic-51n
9. No Ceremony
10. The Vanity Procession
11. Negative Fix
12. Greatest Love Offering in the History of the World
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per Trepanation.