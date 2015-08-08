BLACK TUSK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Way Forward''

|
A distanza di sei anni dal precedente T.C.B.T., il gruppo suldge metal Black Tusk pubblicherà il nuovo album The Way Forward il 26 aprile 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
A lato è disponibile la copertina realizzata da Brian Mercer mentre questa è la tracklist:
1. Out Of Grasp
2. Brushfire
3. Harness (The Alchemist)
4. Lessons Through Deception
5. Breath Of Life
6. Dance On Your Grave
7. Against The Undertow
8. Lift Yourself
9. Ocean Of Obsidian
10. Flee From Dawn
11. The Way Forward
Inoltre è online l'audio del brano Brushfire.