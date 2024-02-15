WAIDELOTTE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Celestial Shrine''

|
Il gruppo extreme metal Waidelotte, in cui militano membri di Soen e White Ward, pubblicherà il disco di debutto Celestial Shrine il 29 marzo 2024 tramite Debemur Morti productions.
WAIDELOTTE is a new Extreme Metal band from Ukraine combining Black Metal, melodic Death Metal and Progressive Metal with traditional Folk singing and instrumentation. The project gathers individuals with diverse musical backgrounds, including members of SOEN, WHITE WARD, NAONI ORCHESTRA, ТІНЬ СОНЦЯ and SOLAR KOLLAPSE amongst others.
Impassioned and addictive debut album "Celestial Shrine" balances violent riffing, driving rhythms, fluid basslines and raging vocals with a poignant sense of melancholy via plaintive, exultant rural harmonies and the use of native instruments including the duduk, bandura, tsymbaly and hurdy-gurdy.
Thematically the record depicts one individual's journey through despair, death and ultimately rebirth. The central character, disillusioned by the relentless disappointments of life and the disarray of the world around, becomes a vessel for the album's exploration of tension, transformation and catharsis.
Main composer/bassist Oleksii "Zlatoyar" Kobel comments:
"WAIDELOTTE tells the story of reaching light by walking through darkness. You will need to pass inner hell with all its darkest corners. There is nothing more intense and destructive than the struggle that takes place in one's mind and pushes one to self-demise, the soul-eater that breeds despair."
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e l'audio del singolo The Era Of Stagnant Gods:
1. Waidelotte - Descending
2. The Era of Stagnant Gods
3. Todestrieb
4. Opulent Mirage
5. The Mortality Archway
6. Ascending
7. Lightkeeper
8. Celestial Shrine
9. Dissolving (feat. Solar Kollapse)
Il video è sconsigliato per le persone che soffrono di epilessia fotosensibile.