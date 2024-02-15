     
 
16/02/24
ART OF ANARCHY
Let There Be Anarchy

16/02/24
FARSOT
Life Promised Death

16/02/24
RIOT V
Mean Streets

16/02/24
ILLUMISHADE
Another Side of You

16/02/24
ELETTRA STORM
Powerlords

16/02/24
CRAZY LIXX
Two Shots at Glory

16/02/24
HONEYMOON SUITE
Alive

16/02/24
DARKSPACE
Darkspace -2

16/02/24
EINAR SOLBERG
The Congregation Acoustic

16/02/24
SAMAEL
Passage - Live (Live Album)

CONCERTI

15/02/24
EYES WIDE OPEN + PARASITE INC
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/02/24
ONLY THE POETS
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

15/02/24
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO COLOSSEO, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 71 - TORINO

15/02/24
PINO SCOTTO
REVEL, VIA ROGGIA VIGNOLA 9 - TREVIGLIO (BG)

15/02/24
SEXTRASH + OUTLAW + NEXXT + AWAKEN THE NIGHT
Extreme Music Academy – Bari

16/02/24
HAPPY DAYS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

16/02/24
NOVELISTS + THE WORD ALIVE + ELWOOD STRAY + ASHEN
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

16/02/24
DETONATION BOULEVARD + 500 HORSE POWER
RICKYS - CATTIVI MA BUONE, VIA COMMERCIALE 12 - ABBAZIA PISANI (PD)

16/02/24
MARY WAS A MACHINE + CROSSLANE
LA BASE, VIA C. COSTA 5 - PALAZZOLO SULL\'OGLIO (BS)

17/02/24
HAPPY DAYS + TBA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
WAIDELOTTE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Celestial Shrine''
15/02/2024 - 08:15 (75 letture)

Spirit Of The Forest
Giovedì 15 Febbraio 2024, 9.20.11
1
L\'utilizzo di strumenti orientali nel black metal ha già prodotto pessimi risultati in molteplici occasioni, dimostrando la loro estraneità al genere, inoltre per me le componenti progressive relegano ulteriormente la proposta fuori dal perimetro black metal.
