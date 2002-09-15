HADIT: annunciato il nuovo ''Metaphysical Engines Approaching the Event Horizon''

|
Il gruppo death/black metal Hadit pubblicheranno il nuvoo disco Metaphysical Engines Approaching the Event Horizon il 15 marzo 2024 tramite I, Voidhanger Records.
"Metaphysical Engines Approaching The Event Horizon" is the second full length album by HADIT, now allied with I, Voidhanger Records.
On the occasion of their previous works the Italian band had already demonstrated its ability to bend death metal stylistic features to its own creative needs, without giving up the heaviness and sonic barbarity that characterizes the genre. In this new work HADIT do even more and better, pushing the accelerator of the hypnotic and cosmic components of the sound, to enrich complex and unpredictable harmonic constructions.
Enhanced by the fat production of Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction, Vertebra Atlantis), who plays bass, guitar and synth on the album alongside the historic members Xn (main guitars, vocals) and Fulgŭrātŏr (drums), the songs of "Metaphysical Engines Approaching The Event Horizon" tell, in an almost cinematic way, apocalyptic scenarios of death and desolation where existence is just a side note on the infinite canvas of space-time, black as oblivion. The tangle of Xn's fantastic riffs and Fulgŭrātŏr's powerful drums is devastating and reaches epic heights in the long cosmic dissertations of "Screaming From The Throat Of A Reversed Light Being" and "Del Tramonto Sul Nulla, Dove Fuoco Diventa Cielo," certainly among the key pieces of the album.
For HADIT it is another great proof of mastery and above all of strong personality, a rare commodity in today's stagnant swamp of death/black metal.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Becoming the Light Eternally Driving on the Photon Sphere
2. Interstellar Medium's Rhapsody
3. Three Ways of Death After Gravitational Collapse
4. Screaming from the Throat of a Reversed Light Being
5. Find Your Death, Cosmic Wreckage
6. Blood and Gods Know Where Weakness Is
7. The Eternals' Dream Out of Time and Frames
8. Del tramonto sul nulla, dove fuoco diventa Cielo
Inoltre è online il singolo Three Ways of Death After Gravitational Collapse.