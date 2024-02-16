WITCH VOMIT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Funeral Sanctum''

|
I deathster Witch Vomit pubblicheranno il nuovo album Funeral Sanctum il 5 aprile 2024 tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Witch Vomit’s two previous releases, ‘Abhorrent Rapture’ and ‘Buried Deep In A Bottomless Grave’, solidified and elevated their position as one of current US Death Metal’s most potent and direct sources of expertly crafted cacophonous carnage. With a methodically relentless fervor and merciless aggression Witch Vomit have carved out a formidable reputation for barbarism with hooks so catchy they rend flesh from bone.
On new album ‘Funeral Sanctum’, Witch Vomit expand the dark melodicism buried within the butchery of past releases, now sharpened into black obsidian and causticly fused with the band’s hallmark brutality. The DNA within tracks such as ‘Blood of Abomination’ and ‘Dominion of a Darkened Realm’ invoke not the upbeat harmonies one hears in typical melodic Death Metal, but something more akin to the demonic evil might of early Dissection, gleaming in frozen darkness. The gore-soaked USDM ferocity remains the rotted core of Witch Vomit’s foundation.
Witch Vomit’s dominant stretch of dynamic evolution within the scope of their concentrated stylistic framework has reached a new pinnacle with ‘Funeral Sanctum’. The album’s intense focus and ceaseless riff storm unleashes a wave of bloodfreezing gratification carved with permanence into the blackest depths.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Dying Embers (Intro)
2. Endless Fall
3. Blood Of Abomination
4. Serpentine Shadows
5. Decaying Angelic Flesh
6. Black Wings Of Desolation
7. Dominion Of A Darkened Realm
8. Endarkened Spirits
9. Abject Silence (Interlude)
10. Funeral Sanctum
Inoltre è online l'audio del singolo Blood of Abomination.