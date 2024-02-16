MNHG: a marzo il nuovo ''Necare'', ascolta ''Lucifer`s Claim''

|
I blackster MNHG pubblicheranno il nuovo album Necare il 29 marzo 2024 tramite Immortal Frost Productions.
MNHG is ready to unleash their second full length album «Necare» upon us. Like its predecessor “Mundare”, the band continues with a style of Black ‘n’ Roll mixed with classic black metal. The composition on their second album is more variated, better structed and overall has a much better sound. The guitar layers are more open and diverse and take you from classic riffing, to aggressive chords closing with some stunning guitar melodies and solos on the lead guitar. The drum work delivers that nice pounding beat that is very well needed to create that Black ‘n’ roll feeling. Not to forget to mention that also the vocals have improved when you compare both albums.
One can clearly hear and say that MNHG have made some progress and grown as a band. And that their second album towers far above their debut in every possible aspect.
Fierce, relentless and pounding Black ‘n’ roll with a touch of classic Black Metal is what you can expect on this record!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklsit è la seguente:
1. The First Sacrifice
2. Fratricide
3. The Fall of Wormwood
4. Agony and Pain
5. Lucifer's Claim
6. The Devil Eyes
7. Dying Faith
8. Blessed by My Hand
9. Far From Home
Inoltre è online l'audio del singolo Lucifer's Claim.