     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/02/24
ILLUMISHADE
Another Side of You

16/02/24
VANIR
Epitome

16/02/24
MR. BISON
Echoes from the Universe

16/02/24
PESTILENGTH
Solar Clorex

16/02/24
FARSOT
Life Promised Death

16/02/24
EINAR SOLBERG
The Congregation Acoustic

16/02/24
ELETTRA STORM
Powerlords

16/02/24
DARKSPACE
Darkspace -2

16/02/24
GRIFFON
De Republica

16/02/24
HONEYMOON SUITE
Alive

CONCERTI

16/02/24
HAPPY DAYS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

16/02/24
NOVELISTS + THE WORD ALIVE + ELWOOD STRAY + ASHEN
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

16/02/24
DETONATION BOULEVARD + 500 HORSE POWER
RICKYS - CATTIVI MA BUONE, VIA COMMERCIALE 12 - ABBAZIA PISANI (PD)

16/02/24
MARY WAS A MACHINE + CROSSLANE
LA BASE, VIA C. COSTA 5 - PALAZZOLO SULL\'OGLIO (BS)

17/02/24
HAPPY DAYS + TBA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

17/02/24
MR BISON + KAYLETH + THE MAGOGAS
BLOOM, VIA CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

17/02/24
MASTER BOOT RECORD
LA CATTEDRALE, VIA ZUCCHI 39/G – CUSANO MILANINO (MI)

17/02/24
L\'IRA DEL BACCANO
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

17/02/24
UZEDA + TO DIE ON ICE
CIRCOLO DEV, VIA CAPO DI LUCCA 29/3G - BOLOGNA

17/02/24
ZONA + ABBINORMAL
COOPERATIVA RINASCITA ABBIATENSE, VIA NOVARA 2 - ABBIATEGRASSO (MI)
GLASSING: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''From the Other Side of the Mirror''
16/02/2024 - 08:29 (53 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/02/2024 - 08:29
GLASSING: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''From the Other Side of the Mirror''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/02/2024 - 11:21
COREY TAYLOR: annuncia il nuovo ''CMF2B… Or Not 2B''
16/02/2024 - 11:16
BLAZE BAYLEY: disponibile ''Mind Reader'' dal nuovo ‘‘Circle of Stone’’
16/02/2024 - 11:06
NO-NE: a marzo il debutto con l'album ''Daisyland'', ascolta la titletrack
16/02/2024 - 11:06
HIGH ON FIRE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Cometh The Storm''
16/02/2024 - 10:47
TRANSONIC SCIENCE: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Fear of God''
16/02/2024 - 10:34
DRAGONFORCE: pubblicano una cover di ''Wildest Dreams'' di Taylor Swift
16/02/2024 - 08:36
EXHUMATION: ''Master`s Personae'' è il nuovo album, ascolta ''Chaos Feasting''
16/02/2024 - 08:25
MNHG: a marzo il nuovo ''Necare'', ascolta ''Lucifer`s Claim''
16/02/2024 - 08:18
GRIFFON: ascolta il nuovo album ''De Republica''
16/02/2024 - 08:06
BAY FEST: i primi dettagli e nomi dell'edizione 2024
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     