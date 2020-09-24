COREY TAYLOR: annuncia il nuovo ''CMF2B… Or Not 2B''

|
Corey Taylor pubblicherà il 20 aprile 2024 un nuovo album solista, intitolato CMF2B… Or Not 2B, tramite l'etichetta BMG.
Il disco conterrà cover e registrazioni dal vivo:
01. HSOAT
02. Life Sex & Death (Tank Cover)
03. Not in the Mood to Live
04. Killing Machine (Judas Priest Cover)
05. Snuff (Live in London '16) (Slipknot Cover)
06. Shot In The Dark (Ozzy Osbourne Cover)
07. Stay Calm
08. Is It My Body (Alice Cooper Cover)
09. Bother '23 (Still Bothered) (Stone Sour Cover)
10. Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
11. Hey Manifesto
12. Ten Years Gone (Led Zeppelin Cover)