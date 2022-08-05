SIX BY SIX: ad aprile esce il nuovo ''Beyond Shadowland''

|
I Six by Six pubblicheranno il 26 aprile 2024 il loro secondo album, Beyond Shadowland, tramite l’etichetta InsideOut Music.
Il trio, formato da Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) e Robert Berry (3, Emerson, Palmer), ha registrato la nuova musica presso i Soundtek Studios di quest'ultimo, a San Francisco (California, USA).
La copertina dell’uscita è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Wren
02. The Arms of a Word
03. Can't Live Like This
04. Obiliex
05. Only You Can Decide
06. Titans
07. Outside Looking In
08. Spectre
09. Sympathise
10. One Step
11. The Mission
L'edizione in vinile conterrà le seguenti tracce bonus:
01. Six By Six Orchestra Medley
02. The Arms of a Word (instrumental)
03. Honor Bridge
04. The Mission (instrumental)
Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo singolo The Arms of a Word: