TRANSATLANTIC: annunciato il nuovo live album

Il supergruppo prog Transatlantic hanno annunciato per il 26 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite InsideOut Music, del loro nuovo Live Album Live at Morsefest 2022: The Absolute Whirlwind.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Can You Feel It.
Il disco sarà pubblicato in un nel formato 5CD + 2 Blu-ray Artbook e conterrà entrambi i set registrati durante le due serate del Morsefest, per un totale di quasi quattro ore e mezza di contenuti e un booklet di 36 pagine.
Tracklist - Night 1:
01. Into The Blue
02. In Held (‘Twas) In I
03. Shine
04. We All Need Some Light
05. Overture/Whirlwind
06. The Wind Blew Them All Away
07. On The Prowl
08. A Man Can Feel
09. Out Of The Night
10. Rose Colored Glasses
11. Evermore
12. Set Us Free
13. Lay Down Your Life
14. Pieces of Heaven
15. Is It Really Happening?
16. Dancing With Eternal Glory/Whirlwind (Reprise)
Tracklist - Night 2:
01. Overture
02. Reaching For The Sky
03. Higher Than The Morning
04. The Darkness In The Light
05. Take Now My Soul
06. Bully
07. Rainbow Sky
08. Looking For The Light
09. The World We Used To Know
10. The Sun Comes Up Today
11. Love Made A Way (Prelude)
12. Owl Howl
13. Solitude
14. Belong
15. Lonesome Rebel
16. Can You Feel It
17. Looking For The Light (Reprise)
18. The Greatest Story Never Ends
19. Love Made A Way
20. Bridge Across Forever
21. The Final Medley