BLOODBOUND: in arrivo il live album ''The Tales of Nosferatu - Two Decades of Blood''

I power metaller Bloodbound hanno annunciato per il 19 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records, del loro nuovo Live album The Tales of Nosferatu - Two Decades of Blood (2004 - 2024).
Come primo estratto è stato scelto il brano The Warlock's Trail.
Il live album conterrà lo show tenuto dal gruppo al Masters of Rock festival, mentre la versione Blu-Ray includerà anche estratti da un concerto giapponese e altri videoclip.
Tracklist - Live Album:
01. Bloodtale
02. Tales from the North
03. Slayer of Kings
04. In the Name of Metal
05. When Fate is Calling
06. A New Era Begins
07. Battle in the Sky
08. Drink with the Gods
09. The Warlock’s Trail
10. Moria
11. Creatures of the Dark Realm
12. Rise of the Dragon Empire
13. Nosferatu
Tracklist - Bluray:
01. Bloodtale
02. Tales from the North
03. Slayer of Kings
04. In the Name of Metal
05. When Fate is Calling
06. A New Era Begins
07. Battle in the Sky
08. Drink with the Gods
09. The Warlock’s Trail
10. Moria
11. Creatures of the Dark Realm
12. Rise of the Dragon Empire
13. Nosferatu
14. Made of Steel
15. Bloodtale
16. Battle in the Sky
17. Dragons are Forever
18. Rise of the Dragon Empire
19. Tales from the North
20. Drink with the Gods
21. Creatures Of The Dark Realm
22. Rise Of The Dragon Empire
23. Battle In The Sky
24. Stormborn
25. In The Name Of Metal