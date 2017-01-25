     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/02/24
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE
Quad Brutal

23/02/24
TRAVELER
Prequel to Madness

23/02/24
ACE FREHLEY
10.000 Volts

23/02/24
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER
Satan Soldier Of Fortune

23/02/24
NORTH SEA ECHOES
Really Good Terrible Things

23/02/24
BLAZE BAYLEY
Circle of Stone

23/02/24
BLAZE BAYLEY
Circle of Stone

23/02/24
CATHUBODUA
Interbellum

23/02/24
SOCIAL DISORDER
Time to Rise - Album Cover

23/02/24
STYGIAN CROWN
Funeral for a King

CONCERTI

23/02/24
DAVID ELLEFSON + TBA
BORDERLINE CLUB - PISA

23/02/24
APPINO
THE CAGE, VIA DEL VECCHIO LAZZERETTO 20 – LIVORNO

23/02/24
GENUS ORDINIS DEI + GUESTS
SKULLS CLUB - SAN MARINO

23/02/24
VULTUR + ASCIA + KRE\'U
CUEVAROCK LIVE, STRADA EX PROVINCIALE QUARTUCCIU-GANNI - QUARTUCCIU (CA)

23/02/24
STEF BURNS WITH MR FEEDBACK
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

23/02/24
ROME IN MONOCHROME + GHOSTHEART NEBULA + FOR MY DEMONS
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

23/02/24
BILLY COBHAM
BLUE NOTE, VIA PIETRO BORSIERI, 37 - MILANO

23/02/24
CLASSE 99 + NO CULTURE ICONS
CIRCUS ROCK CLUB, VIA DELLA TRECCIA 35/3 - FIRENZE

23/02/24
DISTRUZIONE + EXILED ON EARTH + BRAND NEW PUNCH + LESNAR SUPLEX
METROPOLIS LIVE CLUB, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)

24/02/24
SVETLANAS + RERU + WEEKEND CIGARETTES
EX BOCCIOFILA PONTELUNGO, VIA AGUCCHI 121/14 - BOLOGNA
IRON MONKEY: ad aprile il nuovo ''Spleen & Goad'', ascolta ''Misanthropizer''
23/02/2024 - 08:01 (56 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/02/2024 - 08:01
IRON MONKEY: ad aprile il nuovo ''Spleen & Goad'', ascolta ''Misanthropizer''
02/11/2017 - 16:02
IRON MONKEY: guarda il video di 'Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.PER'
21/10/2017 - 12:03
IRON MONKEY: ecco il nuovo disco in streaming
11/10/2017 - 10:28
IRON MONKEY: ascolta un nuovo brano
06/09/2017 - 19:10
IRON MONKEY: guarda un nuovo video
15/08/2017 - 19:00
IRON MONKEY: ad ottobre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
25/01/2017 - 18:45
IRON MONKEY: firmano per Relapse Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/02/2024 - 15:05
BORKNAGAR: ecco il video di ''The Wild Lingers''
23/02/2024 - 13:50
ORDEN OGAN: ascolta il singolo ''My Worst Enemy''
23/02/2024 - 12:01
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: si separano dal bassista Paolo Rossi
23/02/2024 - 11:18
THE STRUTS: disponibile la nuova ''Heaven's Got Nothing On You''
23/02/2024 - 11:09
ALCEST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Les Chants de l’Aurore'', una data a Milano
23/02/2024 - 11:10
MYRATH: il video ufficiale di ''Candles Cry''
23/02/2024 - 11:04
VULVECTOMY: annunciati due concerti
23/02/2024 - 10:53
APOCALYPTICA: si separano da Mikko Sirén
23/02/2024 - 11:02
HAMMER KING: guarda il videoclip di ''The Devil Will I Do''
23/02/2024 - 10:56
LINKIN PARK: nuova raccolta in arrivo, ascolta l'inedita ''Friendly Fire''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     