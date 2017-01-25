IRON MONKEY: ad aprile il nuovo ''Spleen & Goad'', ascolta ''Misanthropizer''

|
Gli Iron Monkey pubblicheranno il nuovo album Spleen & Goad il 5 aprile 2024 tramite Relapse Records.
"This is a thick, pummeling exercise in self loathing and meanness"- Decibel Magazine
The UK's IRON MONKEY return with their highly anticipated new album, Spleen & Goad!
On Spleen & Goad, the legendary band are as uncompromising as ever, churning out some of the most gritty sounding sludge doom in their 25 + year history. Dubbed a "doom sludge vanguard" by The Sludgelord, IRON MONKEY live up to their legacy, absolutely pummeling through each of the 9 tracks on their new album.
From the two-ton, heavier-than-anything-else riff opening "Concrete Shock", IRON MONKEY show no signs of easing up; fuzzed out guitars crash against pulse-pounding drums, set against vicious, misanthropic snarls and barks. Elsewhere, tracks like the aptly titled "Rat Flag" kicks the band into high gear with palpable fury and malaise.
Recorded in their native Nottingham, Spleen & Goad was mastered stateside by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Misanthropizer
2. Concrete Shock
3. C.S.P.
4. Off Switch
5. Rat Flag
6. Lead Transfusion
7. Exlexed
8. The Gurges
9. O. D. Rose
Inoltre è disponibile il videoclip di Misanthropizer.