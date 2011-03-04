     
 
23/02/24
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE
Quad Brutal

23/02/24
TRAVELER
Prequel to Madness

23/02/24
ACE FREHLEY
10.000 Volts

23/02/24
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER
Satan Soldier Of Fortune

23/02/24
NORTH SEA ECHOES
Really Good Terrible Things

23/02/24
BLAZE BAYLEY
Circle of Stone

23/02/24
BLAZE BAYLEY
Circle of Stone

23/02/24
CATHUBODUA
Interbellum

23/02/24
SOCIAL DISORDER
Time to Rise - Album Cover

23/02/24
STYGIAN CROWN
Funeral for a King

23/02/24
DAVID ELLEFSON + TBA
BORDERLINE CLUB - PISA

23/02/24
APPINO
THE CAGE, VIA DEL VECCHIO LAZZERETTO 20 – LIVORNO

23/02/24
GENUS ORDINIS DEI + GUESTS
SKULLS CLUB - SAN MARINO

23/02/24
VULTUR + ASCIA + KRE\'U
CUEVAROCK LIVE, STRADA EX PROVINCIALE QUARTUCCIU-GANNI - QUARTUCCIU (CA)

23/02/24
STEF BURNS WITH MR FEEDBACK
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

23/02/24
ROME IN MONOCHROME + GHOSTHEART NEBULA + FOR MY DEMONS
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

23/02/24
BILLY COBHAM
BLUE NOTE, VIA PIETRO BORSIERI, 37 - MILANO

23/02/24
CLASSE 99 + NO CULTURE ICONS
CIRCUS ROCK CLUB, VIA DELLA TRECCIA 35/3 - FIRENZE

23/02/24
DISTRUZIONE + EXILED ON EARTH + BRAND NEW PUNCH + LESNAR SUPLEX
METROPOLIS LIVE CLUB, VIA CALATAFIMI - PIEDIMONTE SAN GERMANO (FR)

24/02/24
SVETLANAS + RERU + WEEKEND CIGARETTES
EX BOCCIOFILA PONTELUNGO, VIA AGUCCHI 121/14 - BOLOGNA
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: si separano dal bassista Paolo Rossi
23/02/2024 - 12:01 (100 letture)

80
80
85
80
19/07/2023
Live Report
PANTERA + KREATOR + ELEGANT WEAPONS + CORONER + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + VEKTOR + SADIST
The Return of the Gods Festival DAY 1 - Arena Parco Nord, Bologna (BO), 02/07/2023
13/06/2023
Live Report
TESTAMENT + VOIVOD + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 01/06/2023
23/05/2017
Live Report
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + THY LEGION + BOUND TO PREVAIL + REPUGNANCE + ANGELCRYPT
Orpheum Theater, Gzira (Malta), 19/05/2017
30/10/2016
Live Report
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + SCREAM 3 DAYS
CAP 10100, Torino, 27/10/2016
22/04/2016
Live Report
ENSIFERUM + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + HEIDRA
Fabrique, Milano, 18/04/16
22/10/2014
Live Report
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + CADAVER MUTILATOR + RESONANCE ROOM + GUESTS
Zsa Zsa Monamour, Palermo, 18/10/2014
10/05/2013
Live Report
THE GREAT MASS OVER EUROPE TOUR 2013 – SEPTICFLESH + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + CARACH ANGREN + DESCENDING
Fillmore, Cortemaggiore (PC), 06/05/2013
27/02/2012
Live Report
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + DELIRIUM X TREMENS + LAHMIA
Revolver Club, San Donà di Piave (VE), 24/02/2012
10/08/2011
Intervista
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
La genesi di 'Agony' ed alcune curiosità...
07/03/2011
Live Report
DYING FETUS + KEEP OF KALESSIN + CARNIFEX + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE ed altri
Blackout, Roma, 04/03/2011
 
23/02/2024 - 12:01
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: si separano dal bassista Paolo Rossi
19/01/2023 - 10:16
PANTERA: aggiunti Fleshgod Apocalypse, Vektor, Coroner e altri per il Return of the Gods
13/10/2022 - 09:31
EPICA: ascolta ''The Great Tribulation'' con ospiti i Fleshgod Apocalypse
30/09/2022 - 10:39
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: insieme agli Omnium Gatherum per un concerto
21/09/2022 - 15:43
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: annullati i concerti di Roma e Milano
12/04/2022 - 11:48
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: tre concerti in Italia il prossimo mese
24/08/2021 - 17:09
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: infortunio per Francesco Paoli, saltano il Road to Luppolo
08/07/2021 - 15:45
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: aggiunti i Nervosa alla giornata con Jinjer e Fleshgod Apocalypse
01/07/2021 - 14:24
EX DEO: le nuove date del tour con i Fleshgod Apocalypse
18/12/2020 - 18:04
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''No''
