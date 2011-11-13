DARKEST HOUR: guarda il videoclip di ''One With The Void''

|
Il gruppo death metal Darkest Hour
ha realizzato un video ufficiale per One With The Void
, brano incluso nel nuovo disco Perpetual | Terminal
(qui i dettagli
) pubblicato il 23 febbraio 2024 tramite MNRK Heavy
. "This song, as well as this album, showcases John's amazing talents like none other," says Mike Schleibaum, guitar. "With this in mind, we chose to unveil this song, 'One With the Void', as our third video and single for the release of 'Perpetual | Terminal.' An emotional leap, 'One With The Void' channels the melodic, dark, and atmospheric side of Darkest Hour. We are excited to premier this song alongside this incredible video by Mirko Witzki. This song is so personal to me, I love it. It continues the long tradition of John combining his amazing melodic talents with his introspective lyrical approach. To me, this is a love song; others might see another story, regardless there is no doubt this song expands the musical pallet of this band and brings a balance to this record that makes it perfect."
Vocalist John Henry himself states, "This is probably my favorite song off the new album too. The music spoke to me from the early stages of the writing process and I knew this would be a special one. All the space created by the band really inspired me to get creative with the vocal melodies and try new approaches. It's always a risky feeling trying new ideas and expanding on the established sound of the band, but also the most rewarding part of the process for me."