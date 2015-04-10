SYK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Earthflesh''

|
I deathster Syk pubblicheranno il nuovo album Earthflesh il 10 maggio 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
Since their inception in 2013, syk have set the extreme metal scene ablaze with their mind-bending compositions and ferocious sonic prowess. Founded by Stefano Ferrian and Federico De Bernardi di Valserra, syk wasted no time in forging their unique path after their previous project disbanded. And boy, did they find the right formula!
With "eartHFlesh", syk embarks on a new chapter, featuring the blistering talents of frontman and guitarist Stefano Ferrian, alongside Marcello Cravini on guitars, Alan La Roca on bass, and Federico Leone on drums.
This lineup of untamed warriors is ready to unleash the full force of their anger and sonic progression. Bursting with blistering riffs, complex dynamics, and cataclysmic rhythms, this album will take you on a journey through the darkest recesses of the metal realm. As the earth shakes beneath your feet and the very flesh quivers with anticipation, syk delivers an unrelenting sonic assault that will leave you breathless.
Get ready to be captivated, consumed, and forever transformed by the unmatched intensity of syk's music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. I Am The Beast (06:02)
02. Where I Am Going There Is No Light (05:54)
03. I'll Haunt You In Your Dreams (06:08)
04. eartHFlesh (05:42)
05. The Sermon (05:06))
06. The Cross (03:50)
07. For To Themselves I Left Them (04:20)
08. The Passing (08:14)
Inoltre è online il videoclip di eartHFlesh.