ACCEPT: i dettagli del nuovo ''Humanoid'', ascolta la titletrack

|
Il gruppo heavy Accept ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Humanoid in pubblicazione il 26 aprile 2024 tramite Napalm Records.
ACCEPT on “Humanoid”:
“The song plays with the omnipresent topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In a strange way, we have
entered exciting times now... This Digital Revolution has a huge impact, probably bigger than
anything humankind has ever gone through. The Industrial Revolution was huge, but this might be
even bigger, and we're just at the beginning of it. However, I'm also a little afraid that humanity gets
lost and pushed aside in all this stuff. The song is pretty impactful and provoking!”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Diving Into Sin
2. Humanoid
3. Frankenstein
4. Man Up
5. The Reckoning
6. Nobody Gets Out Alive
7. Ravages Of Time
8. Unbreakable
9. Mind Games
10. Straight Up Jack
11. Southside Of Hell
Inoltre è disponibile il video ufficiale di Humanoid.