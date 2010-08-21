     
 
ACCEPT: i dettagli del nuovo ''Humanoid'', ascolta la titletrack
29/02/2024 - 07:58 (129 letture)

Philosopher3185
Giovedì 29 Febbraio 2024, 14.46.09
1
Gran bel pezzo!sta a vedere che riescono a tornare qi livelli di Stalingrad Ci spero davvero...
RECENSIONI
75
73
80
79
88
72
75
79
84
90
83
88
79
72
70
ARTICOLI
06/03/2023
Live Report
ACCEPT + WHITE SKULL
Live Club, Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI), 24/02/2023
31/01/2017
Live Report
SABATON + ACCEPT + TWILIGHT FORCE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 25/01/2017
21/08/2010
Intervista
ACCEPT
Il sangue delle nazioni
 
