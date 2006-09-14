RHAPSODY OF FIRE: i dettagli completi e la titletrack del nuovo ''Challenge the Wind''

01/03/2024 - 09:51 (236 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 3 Manca estro a livello di composizione. 2 Bello. Mi piace questo primo pezzo. Spero che l\'album sia all\'altezza degli ultimi due. La voce di Voli è un plus. Au revoir. 1 Niente di nuovo sotto il sole anche se il singolo non è male.I lavori con Voli alla voce mi sono piaciuti ma urge un minimo di freschezza in più anche se mi rendo conto che i RoF non sono una band sperimentale.