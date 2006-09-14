RHAPSODY OF FIRE: i dettagli completi e la titletrack del nuovo ''Challenge the Wind''

Gli italiani Rhapsody of Fire
hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album, Challenge the Wind
, in arrivo il 31 marzo 2024 tramite AFM Records
.
Il disco, seguito di Glory for Salvation
, di cui trovate la recensione qui
, è stato prodotto da Seeb Levermann
degli Orden Ogan
e da Dennis Koehne
.
Ecco la tracklist:1. Challenge the Wind
2. Whispers of Doom
3. The Bloody Pariah
4. Vanquished by Shadows
5. Kreel’s Magic Staff
6. Diamond Claws
7. Black Wizard
8. A Brave New Hope
9. Holy Downfall
10. Mastered by the Dark
In basso, poi, trovate il secondo singolo promozionale tratto dal disco, ossia la titletrack Challenge the Wind
; a questo qui
, invece, potete ascoltare il primo singolo, Kreel’s Magic Staff
.