03/03/24
ISENORDAL
Requiem for Eir​ê​nê

08/03/24
TURBULENCE
Binary Dream

08/03/24
SLIMEFORD
Chytridiomycosis Relinquished

08/03/24
KIM GORDON
The Collective

08/03/24
WADE BLACK`S ASTRONOMICA
The Awakening

08/03/24
GREYSTONE CANYON
Iron & Oak

08/03/24
THE END MACHINE
The Quantum Phase

08/03/24
ASTRONOMICA
The Awakening

08/03/24
THE NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION
Goodbye My Children

08/03/24
PANTHEIST
Kings Must Die

02/03/24
DAVID ELLEFSON + TBA
IL GIARDINO - LUGAGNANO (VR)

02/03/24
ADAM BOMB + I GLAM?AM!
ANGELO AZZURRO, VIA BORZOLI 39C - GENOVA

02/03/24
KRYUHM + DAMNATION GALLERY + GRYM ROSE
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

02/03/24
BOTTOMLESS + ULTRACOMBO + ADOM
CSA ARCADIA, VIA LAGO DI TOVEL 18 - SCHIO (VI)

02/03/24
ONELEGMAN + SUN TITAN
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL'ABATE 66 - MODENA

02/03/24
PIERPAOLO CAPOVILLA & NICOLA MANZAN
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

02/03/24
ONELEGMAN + SUN TITAN
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

02/03/24
SUICIDE SILENCE + DESPITE EXILE
THE FACTORY, VIALE DEL LAVORO 7 - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

02/03/24
BLESS THE LADIES FEST
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8/B - BOLOGNA

02/03/24
POWER BEYOND
CIRCOLO CULTURALE HAPPY DAYS, STRADA COMUNALE CATENA 23 - NAPOLI

BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION: dettagli completi e singolo dal nuovo album ''V''
02/03/2024 - 12:11 (108 letture)

Rob Fleming
Sabato 2 Marzo 2024, 14.24.38
1
Fanchissima anzichenò! Con sempre la solita domanda: siano proprio sicuri che ci sia anche Derek Sherinian?
80
83
88
