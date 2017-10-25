BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION: dettagli completi e singolo dal nuovo album ''V''

|
Il supergruppo Black Country Communion, formato da Glenn Hughes, Derek Sherinian, Jason Bonham e Joe Bonamassa, pubblicherà il proprio quinto disco in studio, V, il 14 giugno 2024.
L'album è stato prodotto da Kevin Shirley presso i Sunset Sound Studio di Hollywood, in California.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Enlighten
02. Stay Free
03. Red Sun
04. Restless
05. Letting Go
06. Skyway
07. You're Not Alone
08. Love and Faith
09. Too Far Gone
10. The Open Road
Il primo singolo tratto dal disco, Stay Free, è ascoltabile di seguito: