MAERE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''.​.​.​And The Universe Keeps Silent''

I deathster Mære pubblicheranno il disco di debutto ...And The Universe Keeps Silent il 19 aprile 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
Enveloping the listener in darkness and thereby heightening the auditory perception, the music Mære create feels too personal and impactful, and lingers around in the human psyche longer than it should. The atmosphere in this pitch black, vacuum-like environment is all too palpable, nearly deafening even in its silence or the slower, pensive, heart-bursting parts, and the spoken words, when chanted or whispered, are bound to get imprinted deep into the consciousness. The music, through repetition, causes a state of trance which is next to impossible to snap out of. The gargantuan riffs writhing, swirling around with purpose in the vast nothingness are far too compelling, and standing in the middle of the vortex, the listener, only gets sucked deeper into the void. It is clear that '...And the Universe Keeps Silent' is an outstanding, highly immersive debut full length from this German band having experienced members, and it's an album whose music will infiltrate and haunt the deepest and darkest recesses of the mind.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. All Those Things We've Never Been (The Grandeur Of Nihilism)
2. Traumlande (Ascending The Abyss)
3. The Darkness Is Your Mother
4. Zdrowas Mario (Building The Temple)
5. Think Of Me As Fire
Inoltre è disponibile il brano The Darkness Is Your Mothe.