ENGULFED: annunciano il nuovo ''Unearthly Litanies of Despair'', ascolta un brano

I deathster Engulfed pubblicheranno il secondo e nuovo album Unearthly Litanies of Despair il 19 aprile 2024 tramite Dark Descent Records e Me Saco Un Ojo Records.
On April 19th internationally, Dark Descent Records - in conspiracy with Me Saco Un Ojo Records - is proud to present the highly anticipated second album of Turkey's Engulfed, Unearthly Litanies of Despair. Me Saco Un Ojo will handle the vinyl release while Dark Descent will handle the CD and tape versions.
Formed in 2010 and with two EPs and a full length of supreme death metal under their belts, Turkish masters of brutality Engulfed return with their sophomore album.
Atmospherics, savagery, technicality, and morbidity. These four words should all spring to mind if you know Engulfed, and if you do not, get acquainted. Surging forth impenetrable waves of ferocity, this band spawns from the hotbed of extreme music that is Turkey. Their unfaltering bouts of blasting drums and convulsive riffing should have any fan of true death metal gripped from the get-go of this monstrous offering. Warped vocals and even-more-contorting instrumental work conjoins in malformed excellence to present some of the band's fiercest tracks to date. If tremendous but hostile and savage music is what you seek, then read on and be a part of these Unholy Litanies of Despair, an album title promising exactly what is delivered.
Every second of this ruthless offering is a feast of vitriol, pulverizing all in the path of Engulfed’s unforgiving music: a rare example of a band whose technicality is not their downfall, relying on claustrophobic atmospheres and gargantuan levels of malice while playing superbly. The showmanship is tasteful and the songs never suffer for it, rather leaving you in awe of their undeniable talents which span the whole lineup. Moments of mournful gloom inject some dynamic into the total battery and mayhem, while the drive of this album is infallible and never loses momentum for a second, building tension and mood with its formidable and forceful delivery. Right until its dying breaths, Engulfed's new offering is a lesson in visceral death metal magnificence that must be learned by all.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. In the Abyss of Death’s Obscurity
2. Voidwalker’s Dominion
3. Echoes of Suffering
5. Blasphemous Despair
4. Infernal Desolation
6. Cursed Eternity
7. Ancient Abyssal Conquest
Inoltre è online l'audio del singolo In the Abyss of Death's Obscurity.
8. Occult Incantations