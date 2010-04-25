AXEL RUDI PELL: a giugno il nuovo album ''Risen Symbol''

|
Attraverso la pagina Facebook del gruppo, Axel Rudi Pell ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo disco Risen Symbol per il 14 giugno tramite SPV/Steamhammer.
A lato èdisponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist e i vari formati qui di seguito:
1. The Resurrection (Intro)
2. Forever Strong
3. Guardian Angel
4. Immigrant Song
5. Darkest Hour
6. Ankhaia
7. Hell's On Fire
8. Crying In Pain
9. Right On Track
10. Taken By Storm
Formati:
- CD Digipak + Poster (worldwide)
- CD Jewel Case (worldwide)
- 2LP Gatefold in neon orange transparent Vinyl (worldwide)
- 2LP Gatefold in red/white Splatter transparent Vinyl (Steamhammer Shop exclusive)
- 2LP Liquid Vinyl strawberry (Steamhammer Shop exclusive)
- 2LP Gatefold in yellow/red marbled Vinyl (Napalm Shop exclusive)
- Limitiertes Box Set (Deutschland / Österreich / Schweiz)
- Digital
Inoltre il 3 aprile verrà pubblicato il singolo Guardian Angel seguito poi a maggio da Darkest Hour.