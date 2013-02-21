IVANHOE: dettagli e primo singolo del nuovo disco ''Healed by the Sun''

|
I progster Ivanhoe hanno annunciato il nuovo album Healed by the Sun, seguito di Blood And Gold pubblicato nel 2020 tramite Massacre Records.
Il disco sarà edito dalla medesima etichetta e vedrà la luce in data 10 maggio 2024, e conterrà le seguenti tracce:
1. Daybreak
2. Healed by the Sun
3. Headnut
3. Moments in Time
5. Goodbye
6. Small Path Home
7. Invictus
8. Picture in My Mind (Bonus Track)
9. One Ticket to Paradise
10. War of Ages
11. 10C
12. Broken Illusions
13. Awaiting Judgement Day (Re-recorded) (Bonus Track)
Rainer Mann ha diretto per la band il video del primo singolo, One Ticket to Paradise: