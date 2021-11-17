THE LAST OF LUCY: pubblicano il videoclip di ''Empyreal Banisher'' dal nuovo disco ''Godform''

|
I deathster The Last of Lucy hanno diffuso, attraverso il canale YouTube della Transcending Obscurity Records, il player per poter vedere il video ufficiale realizzato per Empyreal Banisher.
Il singolo è incluso nel nuovo disco Godform in pubblicazione il 17 maggio 2024.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Wormhole
2. Empyreal Banisher
3. Twin Flame
4. Shedim Seance
5. Sanguinary Solace
6. Sentinel Codex
7. Darkest Night of the Soul
8. Angelic Gateway
9. Anima Flux
10. Godform