08/03/24
WADE BLACK`S ASTRONOMICA
The Awakening

08/03/24
KIM GORDON
The Collective

08/03/24
THE END MACHINE
The Quantum Phase

08/03/24
GREYSTONE CANYON
Iron & Oak

08/03/24
GREY SKIES FALLEN
Molded by Broken Hands

08/03/24
ALTERIUM
Of War and Flames

08/03/24
EXHORDER
Defectum Omnium

08/03/24
GOST
Prophecy

08/03/24
TURBULENCE
Binary Dream

08/03/24
THE NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION
Goodbye My Children

08/03/24
CRYPTOPSY + ATHEIST
Revolver, San Donà di Piave (Venezia)

08/03/24
DIRTY HONEY
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

08/03/24
THERION + SATRA
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/03/24
THE HOWLING ORCHESTRA
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

08/03/24
WE ARE DEATHCORE FEST
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

09/03/24
NECRODEATH + BLACK ANCESTRY + APOCALYPTIC SALVATION
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

09/03/24
CRYPTOPSY + ATHEIST
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

09/03/24
AGRESSOR
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

09/03/24
ADAM BOMB + I GLAM?AM!
MIDNIGHT PUB LIVE, VIA DELL\'AGRICOLTURA - MATERA

09/03/24
AGRESSOR + THULSA DOOM + MORBUS GRAVE + DEATHFUCKER
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
VATICINAL RITES: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Cascading Memories Of Immortality''
08/03/2024 - 08:28 (44 letture)

08/03/2024 - 08:28
08/03/2024 - 10:15
CROWNSHIFT: i dettagli del disco d'esordio della band con membri di Nightwish, Wintersun e Mygrain
08/03/2024 - 10:10
SAXON: il videoclip di ''Madame Guillotine'' dall'ultimo disco
08/03/2024 - 10:02
JINJER: a maggio esce il primo live album ''Live in Los Angeles''
08/03/2024 - 09:46
SEVEN SPIRES: i dettagli e il primo singolo del nuovo ''A Fortress Called Home''
08/03/2024 - 09:41
SIENA ROOT: online il video di ''Winter Solstice'' da ''Revelation''
08/03/2024 - 08:55
ARD: disponibile ''Hefenfelth'' dal nuovo ''Untouched By Fire''
08/03/2024 - 08:52
FUROR GALLICO: guarda il video di ''Birth of the Sun''
08/03/2024 - 08:45
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: le date dell'edizione 2024
08/03/2024 - 08:41
ULCERATE: annunciato il nuovo ''Cutting the Throat of God''
08/03/2024 - 08:34
MAGNUM: interrompono ogni attività
 
