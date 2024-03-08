VATICINAL RITES: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Cascading Memories Of Immortality''

|
I deathster Vaticinal Rites pubblicheranno il disco di debutto Cascading Memories Of Immortality il 10 maggio 2024 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
Vaticinal Rites are finally back with their debut full length "Cascading Memories Of Immortality", an album that will take you on a death metal odyssey, destined to captivate fans of true old school death metal!
Formed in 2020, London-based Vaticinal Rites offer a visceral manifestation of death metal, drawing inspiration from the pioneering Floridian and European scenes of the early '90s. Their music stands as a testament to their passion for metal, interweaving thrash-induced riffs, death metal grooves, and classic heavy metal inspired melody, creating an unparalleled listening experience.
Following the success of their self-titled debut EP in 2021, the band have returned with their inaugural full-length opus entitled "Cascading Memories Of Immortality" set to be released in Spring 2024.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Foiled Skirmish
2. Plead For Termination
3. Asphyxiation Of Ecstasy
4. Bowels Of Gargantua
5. Siphoning Plasma From The Gods
6. Unhinged Cataclysm
7. Corporeal Affliction
8. Eroding Planetesimal (Interlude)
9. Cascading Memories Of Immortality
Inoltre è online il singolo Plead For Termination.