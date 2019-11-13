SEVEN SPIRES: i dettagli e il primo singolo del nuovo ''A Fortress Called Home''

I Seven Spires
hanno annunciato per il 21 giugno 2024 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music Srl
, del loro quarto disco in studio, A Fortress Called Home
.
Il chitarrista Jack Kosto
ha curato la produzione dell'album, album che vedrà l'ultima registrazione del batterista Chris Dovas
- ora batterista dei Testament
- con la band (per approfondire, è possibile leggere qui
).
Ecco la tracklist:1. A Fortress Called Home
2. Songs Upon Wine-Stained Tongues
3. Almosttown
4. Impossible Tower
5. Love’s Souvenir
6. Architect of Creation
7. Portrait of Us
8. Emerald Necklace
9. Where Sorrows Bear My Name
10. No Place for Us
11. House of Lies
12. The Old Hurt of Being Left Behind
Il primo singolo, Almosttown
, è ascoltabile qui sotto: