PAIN: tornano con il nuovo album ''I Am''

I Pain di Peter Tägtgren hanno annunciato un nuovo album, intitolato I Am, in uscita il 17 maggio 2024 per Nuclear Blast Records.
Il disco sarà il primo composto di musica inedita a partire da Coming Home del 2016.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. I Just Dropped By (To Say Goodbye)
02. Don't Wake the Dead
03. Go with the Flow
04. Not for Sale
05. Party in My Head
06. I Am
07. Push the Pusher
08. The New Norm
09. Revolution
10. My Angel
11. Fair Game
Il nuovo singolo Go with the Flow è ascoltabile qui sotto: